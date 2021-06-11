Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Purchases 208 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,683 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 65.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 132.5% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 144.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 574 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on STX. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen upgraded Seagate Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “sell” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.96.

In other news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 24,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total transaction of $2,347,042.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,213,479.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 77,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total value of $7,191,467.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 202,279 shares of company stock worth $18,751,510. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STX stock opened at $97.46 on Friday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $43.53 and a 1 year high of $106.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.14.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.30. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 88.26% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.64%.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

