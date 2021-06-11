Embraer Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:ERJ)

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 10,691 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 966% compared to the average daily volume of 1,003 call options.

Embraer stock opened at $15.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.10. Embraer has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $15.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 0.97.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.19). Embraer had a negative return on equity of 15.69% and a negative net margin of 13.42%. The company had revenue of $807.30 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Embraer will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Embraer during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Embraer during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Bank of Hawaii acquired a new stake in Embraer during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in Embraer in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ERJ shares. Bank of America raised Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Embraer from $5.90 to $7.10 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Embraer from $9.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Embraer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Embraer in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.15.

Embraer Company Profile

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Defense and Security segment engages in the research, development, production, modification, and support for military defense and security aircraft, as well as offers a range of products and integrated solutions that include radars, special space systems (satellites), and information and communications systems, such as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems.

