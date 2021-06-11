Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $98.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EBS shares. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $112.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Get Emergent BioSolutions alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EBS opened at $65.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.81. Emergent BioSolutions has a one year low of $55.07 and a one year high of $137.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.01.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.56. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 37.42%. The business had revenue of $343.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.62 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Emergent BioSolutions will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Emergent BioSolutions news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 3,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $177,290.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,377 shares in the company, valued at $812,012.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBS. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 192.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,759,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $256,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815,872 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,995,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 715.3% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 520,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,389,000 after purchasing an additional 456,931 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 144.5% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 657,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,935,000 after purchasing an additional 388,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,608,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $521,084,000 after purchasing an additional 331,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

About Emergent BioSolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent BioSolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent BioSolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.