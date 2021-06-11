Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.470-0.500 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $180.70 million-183.48 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $160.49 million.Endava also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.700-1.724 EPS.

Shares of NYSE DAVA traded up $2.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.90. 196,662 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,672. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.88. Endava has a one year low of $43.52 and a one year high of $108.01.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $34.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $33.72. The firm had revenue of $112.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.21 million. Endava had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 8.40%. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Endava will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

DAVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Endava from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Endava from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Endava from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Endava from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Endava currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $93.00.

Endava Company Profile

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

