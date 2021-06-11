Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Earns “Buy” Rating from Stifel Firstegy

Stifel Firstegy reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Enerflex (TSE:EFX) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Enerflex from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. ATB Capital increased their target price on Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Enerflex in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Enerflex from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$9.50 to C$9.25 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Enerflex has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$10.71.

TSE EFX opened at C$8.88 on Tuesday. Enerflex has a fifty-two week low of C$4.51 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.04. The stock has a market cap of C$796.35 million and a PE ratio of 15.05.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$203.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$221.30 million. Equities analysts forecast that Enerflex will post 0.719153 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Enerflex’s payout ratio is 13.56%.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

