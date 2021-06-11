Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.80.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ENR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Energizer from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

Shares of NYSE ENR traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.70. 456,590 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 562,950. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.86. Energizer has a one year low of $38.59 and a one year high of $53.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.56 and a beta of 1.23.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.18. Energizer had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $685.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Energizer’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Energizer will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.95%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. tru Independence LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energizer by 52.8% in the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 138,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,557,000 after purchasing an additional 47,766 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Energizer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Energizer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,000,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Energizer by 3,819.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 621,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,502,000 after buying an additional 605,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Energizer by 309.7% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 136,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,469,000 after acquiring an additional 103,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

