Enlightenment Research LLC Invests $243,000 in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in DocuSign by 19.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,473,000 after acquiring an additional 61,824 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in DocuSign by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in DocuSign by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign in the fourth quarter worth $422,000. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.07, for a total transaction of $1,195,206.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 209,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,248,116.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 6,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.81, for a total transaction of $1,395,656.12. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 91,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,241,675.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,287 shares of company stock worth $13,953,658 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $243.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.26. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $144.29 and a one year high of $290.23. The company has a market cap of $47.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -225.07 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.01.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $469.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.66 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 12.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. DocuSign’s revenue was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DOCU. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on DocuSign from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $239.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.00.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

