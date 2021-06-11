Enlightenment Research LLC Makes New Investment in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,800 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vipshop in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Infini Master Fund bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vipshop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. 44.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vipshop stock opened at $22.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.61. The company has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.64. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $14.86 and a 12-month high of $46.00.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $2.07. Vipshop had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The company had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

VIPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Vipshop from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Vipshop from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.20.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

