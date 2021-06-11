Enlightenment Research LLC Purchases Shares of 1,400 Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 110.4% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter valued at $216,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 80,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,001,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 87.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Shares of SWK opened at $204.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $209.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.45. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $124.74 and a one year high of $225.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.97%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SWK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.82.

In related news, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total value of $1,746,066.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,522,079.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $629,511.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,780,397.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,065 shares of company stock valued at $3,932,015 over the last quarter. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.