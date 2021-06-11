Enlightenment Research LLC Takes $265,000 Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,289,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,692,977,000 after purchasing an additional 9,207,924 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,879,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $857,573,000 after acquiring an additional 542,623 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 82.6% in the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,266,793 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $735,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382,920 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 101.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,960,805 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $322,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,721 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3,021.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,052,557 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $286,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,792 shares during the last quarter. 91.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IFF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.57.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider Simon Herriott sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $184,442.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,224.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Ilene S. Gordon purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $140.39 per share, for a total transaction of $140,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,189.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $147.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.23. The company has a market cap of $36.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.96. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $99.54 and a one year high of $148.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.89.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 83.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.04%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

