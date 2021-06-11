EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Receives $4.58 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.58.

A number of analysts have commented on ENLC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised EnLink Midstream from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet raised EnLink Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on EnLink Midstream from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut EnLink Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

ENLC traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $6.25. 7,030 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,534,847. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.81. EnLink Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $2.13 and a fifty-two week high of $6.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.77 and a beta of 3.51.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). EnLink Midstream had a positive return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.20 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EnLink Midstream will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.0938 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 152.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in EnLink Midstream in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in EnLink Midstream in the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EnLink Midstream in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in EnLink Midstream in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in EnLink Midstream in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. 35.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

