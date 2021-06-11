EnSync, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESNC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

EnSync, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESNC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the May 13th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ESNC remained flat at $$0.01 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,468. EnSync has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.02.
About EnSync
