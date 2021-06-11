Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 5,766 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 70.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,766 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 62,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,971,000 after buying an additional 7,178 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 420,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,906,000 after purchasing an additional 92,960 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 420,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,906,000 after purchasing an additional 92,960 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Smartsheet news, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total value of $1,941,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 454,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,398,941.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $405,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 382,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,955,726.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 216,394 shares of company stock valued at $13,617,501. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Smartsheet stock opened at $63.99 on Friday. Smartsheet Inc has a 1 year low of $40.21 and a 1 year high of $85.43. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.07 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.20.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 21.58% and a negative net margin of 29.83%. The firm had revenue of $117.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Smartsheet from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on Smartsheet from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.75.

