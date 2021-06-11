Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 7,351 Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) by 137.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,709 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,351 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in InMode were worth $920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in InMode during the fourth quarter worth $1,034,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in InMode by 823.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 74,294 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after buying an additional 66,249 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in InMode during the fourth quarter worth $2,453,000. Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new stake in InMode during the fourth quarter worth $4,145,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in InMode by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 473,483 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $22,482,000 after buying an additional 130,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on INMD. UBS Group boosted their price objective on InMode from $64.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on InMode in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on InMode from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on InMode from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut InMode from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.33.

Shares of INMD opened at $90.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 39.96 and a beta of 1.87. InMode Ltd. has a 52-week low of $24.80 and a 52-week high of $93.91.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $65.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.14 million. InMode had a return on equity of 38.62% and a net margin of 41.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that InMode Ltd. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

About InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

