EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,194 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,841 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.23% of EPAM Systems worth $48,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the first quarter valued at $444,000. Maryland Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.3% in the first quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 139,891 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $55,494,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 48.4% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 15.1% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 157,305 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $62,401,000 after purchasing an additional 20,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 5.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EPAM opened at $505.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $456.15. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $225.70 and a twelve month high of $506.81. The company has a market capitalization of $28.52 billion, a PE ratio of 84.41, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.38.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $780.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.88 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 11,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.02, for a total value of $5,696,074.88. Also, SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.00, for a total transaction of $3,848,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,126,979. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,948 shares of company stock valued at $35,058,199 in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EPAM shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $507.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $415.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. VTB Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $445.50.

EPAM Systems Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

