ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Shares Sold by Argent Capital Management LLC

Argent Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,960 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of ePlus worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in ePlus during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in ePlus in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in ePlus in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ePlus during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in ePlus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLUS opened at $90.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.38. ePlus inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.69 and a fifty-two week high of $107.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.32.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The software maker reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $352.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.45 million. ePlus had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ePlus inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

In other ePlus news, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total value of $478,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,143 shares in the company, valued at $2,595,413.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark P. Marron sold 6,250 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total value of $621,312.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,678,135.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 29th.

ePlus Company Profile

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus Cloud Consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

