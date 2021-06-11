Equalizer Price Down 39.5% Over Last 7 Days (EQZ)

Equalizer (CURRENCY:EQZ) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 11th. One Equalizer coin can now be purchased for $0.67 or 0.00001875 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Equalizer has traded 39.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Equalizer has a total market cap of $6.20 million and approximately $453,672.00 worth of Equalizer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002802 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002273 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00055990 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.33 or 0.00149283 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.41 or 0.00185903 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $394.84 or 0.01105272 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35,946.65 or 1.00625661 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Equalizer’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,250,000 coins. Equalizer’s official Twitter account is @EqualizerFlash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equalizer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Equalizer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Equalizer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

