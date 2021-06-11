Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Generac Holdings Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:GNRC)

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Generac in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 8th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $2.50 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.45. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Generac’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.92 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.70 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $383.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Generac from $251.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Generac from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Generac from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Generac currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.64.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $344.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Generac has a fifty-two week low of $101.72 and a fifty-two week high of $364.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $321.10. The company has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.27, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.90.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.48. Generac had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 38.90%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Generac by 1.0% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Generac by 2.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Generac by 66.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Generac by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Generac by 5.3% during the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.97, for a total value of $1,619,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,873,502.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,925,000. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

