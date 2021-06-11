Equities Analysts Set Expectations for POET Technologies Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:POETF)

POET Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:POETF) – Equities researchers at Zacks Investment Research dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for POET Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research analyst L. Thompson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.01). Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for POET Technologies’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Shares of POETF opened at $0.92 on Thursday. POET Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.34 and a 52-week high of $1.22. The firm has a market cap of $317.04 million, a P/E ratio of -15.27 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

POET Technologies Company Profile

POET Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, and Singapore. It offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques and packaging methods.

