Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) PT Raised to C$30.00 at Raymond James

Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ERRPF. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Ero Copper from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Ero Copper from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Ero Copper from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Ero Copper from C$28.00 to C$33.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

ERRPF opened at $23.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Ero Copper has a 12 month low of $11.84 and a 12 month high of $25.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87.

Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. Ero Copper had a return on equity of 91.32% and a net margin of 35.94%. The firm had revenue of $91.20 million during the quarter.

Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

