Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Receives $20.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EBKDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Erste Group Bank to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Erste Group Bank in a report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Erste Group Bank in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Erste Group Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Erste Group Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Get Erste Group Bank alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:EBKDY opened at $20.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.49. Erste Group Bank has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $21.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.14.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter. Erste Group Bank had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 4.21%. Analysts anticipate that Erste Group Bank will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.303 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. Erste Group Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.

About Erste Group Bank

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management and Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Erste Group Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erste Group Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.