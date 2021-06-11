ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of NYSE:ESE opened at $88.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.35. ESCO Technologies has a 12 month low of $77.47 and a 12 month high of $115.84.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $167.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.59%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 2,028.6% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and RF Shielding and Test. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

