Essex Financial Services Inc. Decreases Stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lessened its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 28.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,322 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,635 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 4,642 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 6,086 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Energy Transfer news, Director Ray W. Washburne purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.53 per share, with a total value of $1,906,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 123,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,052.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $50,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ET shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Energy Transfer from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI raised Energy Transfer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Energy Transfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.31.

Shares of NYSE ET opened at $11.05 on Friday. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $4.98 and a 1-year high of $11.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 2.51.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.95. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.153 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -338.89%.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

