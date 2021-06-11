Essex Financial Services Inc. Sells 282 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Essex Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 156,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,948,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at $196,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in ONEOK by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 249,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,643,000 after purchasing an additional 17,899 shares during the period. 63.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OKE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on ONEOK from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ONEOK from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised ONEOK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on ONEOK from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ONEOK has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.59.

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $54.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.28 and a twelve month high of $56.18.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 11.88%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were given a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.83%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 263.38%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

