Essex Financial Services Inc. Takes $234,000 Position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 24,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 110,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,249,000 after purchasing an additional 7,709 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 108,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,132,000 after buying an additional 10,621 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ FMB opened at $57.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.99. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $54.78 and a 12 month high of $57.72.

