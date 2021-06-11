Eterbase Coin Hits Market Cap of $3.10 Million (XBASE)

Eterbase Coin (CURRENCY:XBASE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. Over the last seven days, Eterbase Coin has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. Eterbase Coin has a market capitalization of $3.10 million and approximately $44,732.00 worth of Eterbase Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Eterbase Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002697 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00057272 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00022108 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003313 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $281.70 or 0.00759264 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000318 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.38 or 0.00084566 BTC.

Eterbase Coin Coin Profile

Eterbase Coin (CRYPTO:XBASE) is a coin. It was first traded on May 9th, 2018. Eterbase Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 990,000,000 coins. The official website for Eterbase Coin is www.eterbase.com . Eterbase Coin’s official Twitter account is @ETERBASE . The official message board for Eterbase Coin is medium.com/@ETERBASE

According to CryptoCompare, “ETERBASE is a cryptocurrency exchange platform with a focus on multi-asset support and regulatory compliance. As ETERBASE demonstrate, there is clearly an underserved market for a reliable cryptocurrency exchange with a robust operational and technological infrastructure on par with the large banks and Wall Street firms. ETERBASE have designed an exchange platform and membership protocol to accommodate a wide variety trading of needs, with the intention of solving a number of key problems and common annoyances affecting the quality of trading experience on the first wave of digital asset exchanges. “

Buying and Selling Eterbase Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eterbase Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eterbase Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Eterbase Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

