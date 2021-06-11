ETNA Network Market Cap Achieves $2.16 Million (ETNA)

ETNA Network (CURRENCY:ETNA) traded 23.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 11th. In the last seven days, ETNA Network has traded up 18.4% against the US dollar. One ETNA Network coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000501 BTC on major exchanges. ETNA Network has a market capitalization of $2.16 million and approximately $135,670.00 worth of ETNA Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002808 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002286 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00056235 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.73 or 0.00156412 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.54 or 0.00189561 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $397.32 or 0.01115185 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35,587.77 or 0.99885741 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002648 BTC.

ETNA Network Coin Profile

ETNA Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,079,542 coins. ETNA Network’s official Twitter account is @CyclopsFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “ETNA Network (ETNA) is a hybrid DeFI-type project that is set to bridge the gap between the decentralized space and the masses that are being left out due to the complexities in DeFi. ETNA DeBank Product is best described as a Digital asset system that combines a digital money market feature that supports the use of both cryptocurrencies and whitelisted NFTs as collaterals and the first Liquidity Protocol that is augmented with a Broker-Buyer type trading (BBT) Mechanism. “

Buying and Selling ETNA Network

