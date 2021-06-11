Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $218.08.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $218.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Etsy from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI began coverage on Etsy in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Etsy from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

Get Etsy alerts:

Shares of Etsy stock traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $165.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,416,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,294,022. Etsy has a one year low of $76.62 and a one year high of $251.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $186.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.43. The company has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.97, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.56.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.44% and a net margin of 23.46%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Etsy will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 24,592 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.40, for a total value of $4,879,052.80. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 25,665 shares in the company, valued at $5,091,936. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total value of $1,412,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,408 shares in the company, valued at $7,977,341.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,878 shares of company stock worth $14,094,036. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the first quarter worth about $1,681,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,448 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 163.3% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 48,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,547,000 after purchasing an additional 29,785 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,929 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 6,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,396 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

Recommended Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.