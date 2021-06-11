Exeedme 1-Day Volume Hits $286,434.00 (XED)

Exeedme (CURRENCY:XED) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 11th. One Exeedme coin can now be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000794 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Exeedme has traded down 15.5% against the dollar. Exeedme has a total market cap of $15.41 million and approximately $286,434.00 worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002704 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002330 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.96 or 0.00059362 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.28 or 0.00173741 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $72.29 or 0.00195397 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $436.80 or 0.01180642 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36,913.14 or 0.99774304 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Exeedme Coin Profile

Exeedme was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 52,492,990 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Buying and Selling Exeedme

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exeedme should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Exeedme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

