Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $46.44

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $46.44 and last traded at $46.33, with a volume of 136345 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.75.

EXC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Exelon from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet lowered Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Exelon from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Exelon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

The stock has a market cap of $45.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.09.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.42). Exelon had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Exelon’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 47.52%.

In related news, CEO Michael Innocenzo sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total value of $719,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,536,626.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 12,239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $524,808.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,228.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXC. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exelon by 294.0% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Exelon in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Exelon by 71.1% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. 78.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

