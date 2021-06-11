Exosis Market Cap Tops $17,092.87 (EXO)

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded 63.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 11th. One Exosis coin can now be bought for $0.0331 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Exosis has a total market capitalization of $17,092.87 and approximately $29.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Exosis has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36,795.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,386.98 or 0.06487189 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.29 or 0.00449213 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $587.89 or 0.01597722 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.57 or 0.00156459 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $250.23 or 0.00680061 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00449929 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00006531 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00040707 BTC.

Exosis Coin Profile

Exosis is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Exosis’ total supply is 681,268 coins and its circulating supply is 516,268 coins. Exosis’ official message board is forum.exosis.org . The official website for Exosis is www.exosis.org . Exosis’ official Twitter account is @Exosiscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exosis is a cryptocurrency that works with its own algorithm, having a multi-utility platform to create demand. Utility platforms are VMN, Exchange, e-commerce, and OTC. Exosis features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Exosis

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exosis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Exosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

