Exxon Mobil’s (XOM) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their buy rating on shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a $76.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on XOM. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a buy rating and set a C$48.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.41.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $62.75 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $64.02. The stock has a market cap of $265.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.72.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The business had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,054.55%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $1,648,683,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 223.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,656,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $645,365,000 after acquiring an additional 10,818,671 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,392,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,005,441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927,441 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,263,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,029,544,000 after acquiring an additional 4,703,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 70,602,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,910,233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470,829 shares during the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

