Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) CEO Joshua Harley Sells 5,922 Shares of Stock

Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) CEO Joshua Harley sold 5,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total transaction of $190,273.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Joshua Harley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 10th, Joshua Harley sold 4,188 shares of Fathom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total transaction of $133,932.24.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Joshua Harley sold 6,071 shares of Fathom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $186,258.28.

FTHM stock opened at $31.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The company has a market capitalization of $467.89 million and a P/E ratio of -93.79. Fathom Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.61 and a 12 month high of $56.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.54.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.13). Fathom had a negative return on equity of 21.49% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fathom Holdings Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FTHM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fathom from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Fathom from $56.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Fathom from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fathom by 291.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Fathom in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fathom in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Fathom in the first quarter worth $214,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Fathom in the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.89% of the company’s stock.

Fathom Company Profile

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. The company offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. It also operates intelliAgent, a real estate technology platform that is designed to provide a suite of brokerage and agent level tools, technology, business processes, business intelligence and reporting, training, customer relationship management, social media marketing, marketing repository, and marketing services, as well as marketplace for add-on services and third-party technology.

