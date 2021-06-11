Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG) Shares Purchased by MV Capital Management Inc.

MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG) by 47.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 294,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,144 shares during the period. Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of MV Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF were worth $8,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. STA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000.

Get Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of FBCG traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.92. 71,291 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.33.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.