Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Sets New 12-Month High at $47.97

Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $47.97 and last traded at $47.90, with a volume of 9041 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.78.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FNF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Fidelity National Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.60. The firm has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.38.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.28. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 92.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.97%.

In other news, Director William P. Foley II sold 251,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total value of $10,919,656.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,853,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,530,080.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $1,097,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 577,066 shares of company stock valued at $26,034,899. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNF. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 105,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 12,585 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 14,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter worth $653,000. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

