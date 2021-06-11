Fiera Capital Corp Acquires Shares of 36,241 Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX)

Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 36,241 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSMX. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 568,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México during the fourth quarter worth $5,183,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,032,541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,518,000 after purchasing an additional 47,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México during the fourth quarter worth $196,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,214,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,252,000 after purchasing an additional 552,485 shares in the last quarter. 10.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BSMX opened at $6.53 on Friday. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has a 12 month low of $2.86 and a 12 month high of $6.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.38.

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. HSBC raised shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.10 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group cut shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Scotiabank cut shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.70.

Banco Santander MÃ©xico, SA, InstituciÃ³n de Banca MÃºltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander MÃ©xico provides various banking products and services in Mexico. The company operates through Retail Banking and Corporate and Investment Banking segments. It offers various deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of interbank deposits; and payroll loans, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and insurance brokerage services.

