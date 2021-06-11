Fiera Capital Corp Buys New Shares in Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX)

Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.31% of Pro-Dex as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDEX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Pro-Dex by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 52,562 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Pro-Dex during the first quarter valued at about $540,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Pro-Dex during the first quarter valued at about $194,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pro-Dex during the first quarter valued at about $1,379,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Pro-Dex by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,641 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PDEX opened at $33.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Pro-Dex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.76 and a 12-month high of $42.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01 and a beta of 1.21.

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.28. Pro-Dex had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 30.20%. The business had revenue of $11.74 million during the quarter.

In other Pro-Dex news, CFO Alisha Charlton sold 978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.90, for a total transaction of $33,154.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,774 shares in the company, valued at $161,838.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and maxocranial facial markets.

