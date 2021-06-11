Fiera Capital Corp Lowers Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 26.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at $230,672,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 262.2% during the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 615,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,425,000 after buying an additional 445,694 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at $76,115,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,929,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,370,246,000 after buying an additional 278,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,039,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,907,000 after purchasing an additional 203,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 95 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.72, for a total transaction of $26,193.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,069.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.76, for a total value of $71,141.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,690 shares of company stock valued at $4,988,477 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $281.67 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.60 and a 1 year high of $281.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $266.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 57.72% and a net margin of 25.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ROK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.50.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

