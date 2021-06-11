Filecash (FIC) Price Hits $0.20

Filecash (CURRENCY:FIC) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. One Filecash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000562 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Filecash has traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar. Filecash has a market cap of $5.26 million and $114,682.00 worth of Filecash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002755 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.33 or 0.00055954 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.10 or 0.00151613 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.56 or 0.00185914 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $399.72 or 0.01099883 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,405.18 or 1.00173572 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Filecash’s total supply is 1,995,952,416 coins and its circulating supply is 25,718,348 coins. The Reddit community for Filecash is https://reddit.com/r/Filecash . Filecash’s official Twitter account is @filecashglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

