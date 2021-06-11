Financial Survey: Credit Acceptance (CACC) vs. Its Peers

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ: CACC) is one of 16 public companies in the “Personal credit institutions” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Credit Acceptance to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Credit Acceptance has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Credit Acceptance’s rivals have a beta of 1.38, indicating that their average stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Credit Acceptance and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Credit Acceptance $1.67 billion $421.00 million 11.18 Credit Acceptance Competitors $2.41 billion $325.50 million 16.93

Credit Acceptance’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Credit Acceptance. Credit Acceptance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.8% of Credit Acceptance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.5% of shares of all “Personal credit institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of Credit Acceptance shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.8% of shares of all “Personal credit institutions” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Credit Acceptance and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Credit Acceptance 40.83% 29.86% 9.02% Credit Acceptance Competitors 15.91% 26.68% 2.55%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Credit Acceptance and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Credit Acceptance 1 3 0 0 1.75 Credit Acceptance Competitors 191 843 1062 62 2.46

Credit Acceptance currently has a consensus target price of $370.75, indicating a potential downside of 13.32%. As a group, “Personal credit institutions” companies have a potential downside of 22.55%. Given Credit Acceptance’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Credit Acceptance is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Credit Acceptance rivals beat Credit Acceptance on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers. It is also involved in the business of reinsuring coverage under vehicle service contracts sold to consumers by dealers on vehicles financed by the company. Credit Acceptance Corporation was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.

