Finning International (TSE:FTT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Finning International (TSE:FTT)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a C$38.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.45% from the company’s current price.

FTT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on Finning International from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Finning International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$39.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$35.00 target price on shares of Finning International in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. CIBC lifted their target price on Finning International from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Finning International to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Finning International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$36.55.

Get Finning International alerts:

TSE FTT opened at C$31.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$32.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.09, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Finning International has a fifty-two week low of C$18.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.00.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.49 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Finning International will post 2.0050394 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Finning International news, Senior Officer Scott Thomson acquired 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$30.61 per share, with a total value of C$290,814.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 217,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,645,834.59. Also, Senior Officer Gregory Palaschuk acquired 3,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$33.72 per share, with a total value of C$107,061.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,053,277.92. Insiders have sold a total of 16,414 shares of company stock valued at $544,682 over the last three months.

Finning International Company Profile

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Finning International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finning International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.