Fire Lotto (FLOT) Price Tops $0.0033 on Top Exchanges

Fire Lotto (CURRENCY:FLOT) traded up 13.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 11th. In the last week, Fire Lotto has traded 28.2% higher against the dollar. Fire Lotto has a total market cap of $91,781.53 and approximately $1,425.00 worth of Fire Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fire Lotto coin can now be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.95 or 0.00137186 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000116 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001800 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $248.63 or 0.00669469 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003513 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Fire Lotto Coin Profile

FLOT is a coin. Fire Lotto’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,481,717 coins. Fire Lotto’s official message board is medium.com/@FireLottery . Fire Lotto’s official Twitter account is @FireLottery and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Fire Lotto is /r/Firelotto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Fire Lotto is firelotto.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FireLotto is an Ethereum-based lottery for cryptocurrencies. It's a finished and launched product whose code is available for inspection. The FLOT token allows holders to receive a commission from each ticket sold in every drawing. “

Fire Lotto Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fire Lotto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fire Lotto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fire Lotto using one of the exchanges listed above.

