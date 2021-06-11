First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Equities analysts expect First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) to report earnings per share of $0.51 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Financial Bancorp.’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the lowest is $0.49. First Financial Bancorp. posted earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will report full-year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.07. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover First Financial Bancorp..

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 24.85%. The company had revenue of $154.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. First Financial Bancorp.’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FFBC. Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

In other First Financial Bancorp. news, Director Thomas Murray Obrien sold 39,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $1,014,461.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,600 shares in the company, valued at $981,212. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 33,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $846,515.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 221,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,672,729.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,892 shares of company stock worth $2,293,206. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FFBC. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 130,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 34,167 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 249,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,369,000 after purchasing an additional 15,143 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 96.9% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 31,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 159,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,796,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the fourth quarter worth $530,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

FFBC stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.35. The stock had a trading volume of 4,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,489. First Financial Bancorp. has a 52 week low of $11.28 and a 52 week high of $26.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is 55.09%.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

