First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) CEO F Scott Dueser Sells 20,000 Shares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) CEO F Scott Dueser sold 20,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.58, for a total transaction of $1,031,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

FFIN stock opened at $51.01 on Friday. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.71 and a 12 month high of $52.49. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.07.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.24% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $127.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.18 million. Analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.62%.

FFIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 506,896 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,687,000 after purchasing an additional 61,776 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 152.2% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 16,674 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,818,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,337,000. 52.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

