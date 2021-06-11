First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Insider John Hakopian Sells 8,807 Shares

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) insider John Hakopian sold 8,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $221,936.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,823.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

John Hakopian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 12th, John Hakopian sold 10,000 shares of First Foundation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $252,500.00.

FFWM stock opened at $24.55 on Friday. First Foundation Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.29 and a 1-year high of $25.81. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.96.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $66.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.21 million. First Foundation had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 31.53%. On average, research analysts expect that First Foundation Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. First Foundation’s payout ratio is currently 19.15%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FFWM. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. B. Riley upped their price objective on First Foundation from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FFWM. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,000,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,289,000 after acquiring an additional 247,100 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,601 shares of the bank’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA acquired a new position in shares of First Foundation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Foundation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,538,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Foundation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,000. 63.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Foundation

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking, and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

