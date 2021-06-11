First Horizon Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,060 L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LB. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in L Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of L Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 4,818.2% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of L Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. 77.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get L Brands alerts:

In other L Brands news, insider James L. Bersani sold 36,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $2,523,258.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,715,068.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Leslie H. Wexner sold 3,050,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $177,845,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,086,458 shares of company stock worth $506,868,758. 16.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of L Brands from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of L Brands from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of L Brands from $64.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of L Brands from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperformer” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of L Brands from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.57.

LB opened at $65.52 on Friday. L Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.18 and a twelve month high of $71.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.76.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25. L Brands had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 137.83%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.99) earnings per share. L Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that L Brands, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.34%.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB).

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.