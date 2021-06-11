First Horizon Advisors Inc. Buys 184 Shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 26.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Balchem were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Balchem by 444.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Balchem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Balchem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. PBMares Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Balchem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Balchem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Balchem stock opened at $132.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.88 and a beta of 0.58. Balchem Co. has a 12-month low of $86.81 and a 12-month high of $134.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Balchem had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $185.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Balchem Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BCPC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens upgraded shares of Balchem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Balchem from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

