First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases 3,409 Shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) by 34.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,409 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,501,363 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $27,765,000 after acquiring an additional 15,173 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 867,874 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $9,633,000 after buying an additional 39,616 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 9.0% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 530,568 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,942,000 after buying an additional 43,928 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 517,836 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,748,000 after buying an additional 38,302 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 5.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 323,824 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after buying an additional 16,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Nuveen Municipal Value Fund alerts:

NYSE NUV opened at $11.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.34. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $11.97.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.031 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

See Also: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.