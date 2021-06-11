First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) Short Interest Down 97.8% in May

First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 97.8% from the May 13th total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of FPAFY stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $1.92. 27,927 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,761. First Pacific has a 12-month low of $0.81 and a 12-month high of $2.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.72.
About First Pacific
Featured Story: 52- Week Highs
Receive News & Ratings for First Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.