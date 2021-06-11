First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Given New C$40.00 Price Target at Raymond James

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) had its price objective upped by analysts at Raymond James from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. CIBC raised their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$36.50 to C$38.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on First Quantum Minerals from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Quantum Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.43.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

Shares of FQVLF opened at $23.57 on Wednesday. First Quantum Minerals has a one year low of $5.95 and a one year high of $29.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 785.93 and a beta of 2.03.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.